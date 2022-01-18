BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

