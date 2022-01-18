BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $116.02. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,510. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.44.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

