Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 21,376 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $525.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $478.54 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $614.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.64. The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.77.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

