Bokf Na Makes New $10.40 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bokf Na bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $678.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $690.09.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

