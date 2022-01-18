Bokf Na Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

