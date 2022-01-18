Bokf Na Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

WM opened at $156.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.