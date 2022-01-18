boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in December

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,891,500 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 9,321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,133.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.