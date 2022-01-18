Boot Barn (BOOT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT):

1/10/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $162.00.

1/10/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $145.00.

1/7/2022 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $151.00.

1/6/2022 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

12/21/2021 – Boot Barn is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $123.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE BOOT opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

