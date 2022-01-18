BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,162,000 after buying an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

