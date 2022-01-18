Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 12,468.50% and a negative return on equity of 165.40%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.