Bridge Mutual Hits 24 Hour Volume of $250,852.00 (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $12.82 million and approximately $250,852.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.