Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.57 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -14.71 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.46 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bright Scholar Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Scholar Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bright Scholar Education currently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 162.14%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.