Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.77. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54,800%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.40%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

