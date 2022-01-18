Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.08. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

