Brokerages Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Masco reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,960. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

