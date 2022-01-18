Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report sales of $15.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.83 million to $58.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

