Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.73. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 835,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 7.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

