Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Cactus reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

WHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WHD traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,570. Cactus has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

