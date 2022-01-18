Brokerages Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Steven S. Myers purchased 33,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,820. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

