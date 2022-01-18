Brokerages Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cian’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cian.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.
CIAN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,530. Cian has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53.
About Cian
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cian (CIAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.