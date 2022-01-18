Brokerages Expect Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cian’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cian.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

CIAN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,530. Cian has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

