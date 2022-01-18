Brokerages Expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.60 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FYBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 331,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,600. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

