Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

IMGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.09. 103,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,810. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,178,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,218,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

