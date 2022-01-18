Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 70,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 22.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

