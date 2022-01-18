Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post sales of $347.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,880. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. RadNet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 1,026.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.