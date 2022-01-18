Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,268 shares of company stock worth $4,678,136. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

