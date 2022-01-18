Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.23. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $136.01.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $1,860,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock worth $4,954,249. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

