Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.61 EPS

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

UBSI traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. 18,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.