Brokerages Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $45.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.70 million and the highest is $45.87 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $71.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of WRE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. 8,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,740. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

