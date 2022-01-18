Brokerages Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT at $5.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $4.78 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

