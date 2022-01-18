Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $49.22

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 56,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,640. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi purchased 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

