Brokerages Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $12.51

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBP shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $2,277,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,817,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

