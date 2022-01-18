Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Price Target at GBX 255.75

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.75 ($3.49).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BARC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.41) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.14) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.27) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of BARC traded down GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 211.85 ($2.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,506,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,911,383. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 130.18 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($3.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £35.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 186.12.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,887.02).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

