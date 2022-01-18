Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) PT at $122.22

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.82 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,448,000 after purchasing an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

