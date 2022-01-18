Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $157.70

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CM opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.