Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $60.14

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. Glaukos has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $99.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

