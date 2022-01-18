Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Price Target at €22.62

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.52 ($25.59).

DEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €23.80 ($27.05) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($26.82) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday.

EPA DEC traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €22.24 ($25.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.02. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

