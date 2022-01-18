Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $123.56

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of MTZ opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. MasTec has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in MasTec by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

