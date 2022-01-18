Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price at $123.56

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.56.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of MTZ opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30. MasTec has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in MasTec by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 4.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
