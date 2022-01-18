Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $111.91

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

NEWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NEWR stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

