Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $35.00

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

SLB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,242,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

