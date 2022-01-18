Brokerages Set Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Price Target at $66.83

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

SQM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after buying an additional 2,340,592 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,787 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

