Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $122.88

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.35. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

