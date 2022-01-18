Brokers Offer Predictions for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$19.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Auto Prop Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

