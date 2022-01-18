Brokers Set Expectations for Calix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Research analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Calix’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Calix alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.89.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,929 shares of company stock worth $13,607,265 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Calix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.