Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,802 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MP opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

