Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,119 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

