Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 33.1% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 88,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 352,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market cap of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

