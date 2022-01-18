Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.54.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

