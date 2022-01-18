Bumble Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bumble in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Farrell expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.25 on Monday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bumble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

