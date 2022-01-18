Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 583.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after acquiring an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ CZR opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.