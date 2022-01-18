California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
California BanCorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.
About California BanCorp
California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
