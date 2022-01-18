California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

California BanCorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALB. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in California BanCorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 768,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 416,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the second quarter worth $287,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

